Assam HSLC And West Bengal HS Exams 2024 Schedule Clash, Check Exam Dates Here

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam is set to start the HSLC exams on February 16, 2024, coinciding with the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education's WB HS board exams. The Assam HSLC theoretical exams will run from February 16 to March 4, 2024, while the West Bengal High School Exams are scheduled from February 16 to 29, 2024.

For the Assam HSLC exams, there will be two sessions: morning and afternoon. Morning session exams will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while afternoon session exams will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Tomorrow, only the morning session will be held for the English exam, with an extra five minutes given for candidates to review the question paper.

Here's the schedule for the Assam HSLC exam

On February 16, 2024, English will be the subject of examination. On February 17, 2024, the subjects will be Music, Dance, Wood Craft, Bengali Mainpuri, and Santhali. Social Science will be examined on February 19, 2024, while Various Vocational Subjects and Assamese will be on February 21, 2024.

MIL/English will be the subject on February 23, 2024, followed by General Science, Weaving and Textile Designing, and Bodo (E) on February 27, 2024. On February 29, 2024, General Mathematics will be examined, and on March 2, 2024, the subjects will be Hindi and Garment Designing.

Finally, on March 4, 2024, Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Nepali, Arabic, Persian, and Fine Arts will be the subjects of examination.

Meanwhile, for the West Bengal HS exams, subjects including Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi will be examined tomorrow.

The exam schedule has been changed. The written exams will now take place from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a 15-minute reading period. Certain subjects like music, visual arts, physical education, and vocational subjects will have a two-hour exam from 9:45 am to 11:45 am.

Here's the schedule for the West Bengal HS exam:

February 16, 2024: Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi will be examined. On February 17, 2024, vocational subjects related to Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES will be examined.

From February 19 to February 29, 2024, examinations for various other subjects will be conducted as per the routine.