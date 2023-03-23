Assam: Govt to create 819 teachers’ posts in schools of tea garden areas

Assam government will invest Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years to “transform” over two lakh unemployed youths from BPL and low-income households into job creators. | Representative image

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced that it will create 819 new posts of teachers for appointing them in 422 tea garden schools managed by the authorities of those estates.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the government will provincialise the schools managed by the tea garden management. Provincialisation means the government will take over all liabilities of a non-government school.

“The service of existing teachers will not be provincialised, they will continue to work under the existing norms. We will create additional posts of teachers and will be appointing them as government teachers,” he said.

The Assam government will spend Rs 33 crore for this purpose to impart quality education to the students of the tea garden communities, Pegu said.

The Cabinet also decided to streamline the process of land settlement in municipal areas for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

He said the government also decided to raise the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) loan to Rs 441.86 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for 190 different projects.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore as per budget proposals to support entrepreneurs from a poor financial background, Baruah said.

As per the Assam Budget for 2023-24, the government will invest Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years to “transform” over two lakh unemployed youths from BPL and low-income households into job creators.

For this purpose, Rs 1,000 crore was allocated in the next fiscal.