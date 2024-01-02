Assam Government To Launch 'Gunotsav 2024' For State-wide Student Assessment | Representative image

The Assam government is set to initiate 'Gunotsav 2024,' a comprehensive state-wide assessment aimed at evaluating the performance of approximately 40 lakh students. The exercise, scheduled to take place from January 3 to February 8, 2024, is designed to enhance the quality of education and improve learning outcomes across government schools in the state.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the details of this year's evaluation process during a press conference in Dibrugarh. The assessment will cover 43,498 government schools spread across 35 districts, encompassing a student population of 39,63,542.

'Gunotsav' encourages the active participation of all stakeholders, including teachers, students, administrators, and local communities. The engagement of these key players is expected to foster accountability and contribute to the overall enhancement of the quality of education.

The exercise will unfold in three phases, with the first phase covering 12 districts from January 3 to 6, the second phase involving 13 districts from January 9 to 12, and the final phase comprising the remaining 10 districts scheduled from February 5 to 8.

Pegu highlighted that 'Gunotsav 2024' holds a dual purpose—it will identify learning gaps in each child and ensure quality education with grade-specific outcomes. Additionally, the assessment will evaluate schools' performance across various domains, including scholastic and co-scholastic aspects, infrastructure availability and utilization, and community participation.

To facilitate the assessment process, a total of 18,098 external evaluators will be deployed throughout Assam. This diverse group of evaluators will include the chief minister, MLAs, the chief secretary, and college teachers, among others, who will visit schools as external evaluators.

'Gunotsav' was first organized in 2017, and this year's iteration marks the fifth round of the exercise, covering all districts of Assam. The initiative underscores the state's commitment to continually improve the quality of education and provide a robust learning environment for its students.