Assam Government To Distribute Scooties To 35000 Students

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

The Assam government has declared that it will give scooters to pupils who passed their Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations, with boys receiving 75% of the possible points and girls receiving 60%.

The cost of the vehicle's insurance and registration will also be covered, according to the state government. Ranoj Pegu, the minister of education for Asam, has cautioned students and their guardians against falling for phone scams that pretend to be requesting money for UPI insurance and registration.

The state minister of education stated, "I urge recipients not to pay and report these calls to nodal Principals, as these costs are already handled by the government." In the Assam Class 12 board exams 2023, the overall pass rate for female students was 72.92%, compared to 66.94% for boys in the same academic year. In total, 46,383 students took the exam in 2023, and 39,405 of them were successful.

Warning Issued By State Education Minister

However, Ranoj Pegu also issued a warning amidst the excitement and anticipation surrounding this program. On November 24, Minister Pegu expressed worries about fraudulent calls that were made to Scooty distribution recipients on the microblogging platform X. Some students have reportedly received calls demanding money through UPI transactions for registration and insurance, according to his post.

Minister Pegu advised the recipients not to respond to these calls by sending any money. Rather, he emphasized the significance of informing the nodal Principals about these fraudulent activities. Pegu gave the students and their families the assurance that no further financial transactions are required because the government has already covered the insurance and registration costs related to the Scooty distribution.