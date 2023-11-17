Assam: Suspects Behind School Teacher Shooting In Bokakhat Arrested

Suspects Behind School Teacher Shooting In Bokakhat Arrested | Representational Image

Authorities in Bokakhat, Golaghat have taken swift action, arresting two individuals linked to the recent shooting of a school teacher. Golaghat Police confirmed the arrests and disclosed that they have successfully recovered the motorcycle used during the attack, as well as the stolen vehicle.

Culprit and recovery of stolen property

According to local media, the initial detainment of Pulin Saikia, owner of the motorcycle used by the assailants, took place at his residence in Raja village, Diphlupathar, Bokakhat.

Following Pulin Saikia's statement, the police subsequently arrested Babu Saikia, Pulin Saikia's brother-in-law from Agratali village, and Biman Saikia from No. 5 Da-Gaon in Bokakhat. During the interrogation, it was disclosed that Biman Saikia, with a history of criminal activities including Rhino Horn smuggling, robbery, and burglary, had fired the 7.65 pistol at the victim, Uday Changmai, before fleeing with his bike.

Police recovered the two-wheeler used in the commission of the crime. Simultaneously, the victim's motorcycle and an unregistered Pulsar bike were also retrieved during the operation.

The victim, Uday Changmai, a school teacher, had sustained bullet injuries to his leg when two unidentified miscreants fired at him near the Ram Mandir in Latabari. The assailants not only targeted him but also robbed him of his motorcycle and personal belongings. The victim's father revealed that the miscreants issued a chilling threat to his son before departing from the crime scene.