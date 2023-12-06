Assam Government School Teachers Train At IIT-Guwahati To Enhance STEM Education

IIT Guwahati | Official

Guwahati, Dec 5 (PTI) To improve the quality of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education in Assam, teachers of government schools underwent training at IIT-Guwahati, which concluded on Tuesday.

Altogether 1,000 teachers of government and provincialised schools attended the six-day residential training programme, a statement said.

The objective of the training, conducted under the Education Department's Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) programme, was to revamp teaching pedagogy and bring in quality STEM education at the school level, it said.

The teachers were trained in Physics, Electronics, Coding, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Biology and Biotechnology, Chemistry and Materials Science, among others, as well as on how to teach the students and further operate the tinkering labs in the state, the statement said.

Participating in the valedictory ceremony, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "The purpose of this training program is to encourage and motivate our school students to pursue Science and Mathematics in higher education through better teaching techniques. I am confident that this will enable our teachers to make these subjects more accessible to the young minds.".

Pegu also thanked the IIT-Guwahati for its support to various projects related to teachers' training and tinkering labs.

The state government’s project, Mind in Training for Right Awareness (MITRA), was also launched on the occasion, the statement said.

Teachers from 13 districts of the state participated in this residential training programme, it said.

Such training is likely to be extended to science and engineering colleges, polytechnics and higher secondary students' talent nurturing programmes such as 'Arohan' and 'Vigyan Pratibha Sandhan', it added.