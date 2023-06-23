Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Reserve 3-4% Govt Jobs For Tea Community Youth

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took an indirect jibe at previous governments in the state for not doing enough to educate the tea-garden community. Inaugurating six newly-built tea garden model schools in Sonitpur district, Sarma also announced that 3-4 per cent of state government jobs will be reserved for the tea community members.

“We are going to reserve 3-4 per cent of state government jobs for the youth of the tea garden community this year," the Chief Minister said.

“In the 75 years of India’s Independence, only primary schools were established in the tea garden areas of the state. Due to the non-availability of high schools in the tea garden areas, many students left school midway, which led to an increased drop-out rate," Sarma added. The Chief Minister asserted that the present state government decided to set up one high school each covering 2-3 tea gardens in Assam, adding that 118 model schools in the tea garden areas of the state were established recently.

“These schools will facilitate a better academic environment for the students of the community to march ahead in life," Sarma claimed. Underlining the various steps taken by the state government for the advancement of the students of the tea garden areas, the Chief Minister informed that 30 seats have been reserved for tea community students to study in medical colleges in Assam.

He also said that seats for girl students from the tea garden community to study nursing courses will be reserved. Moreover, a college would be set up at Rangapara, providing better opportunities for higher education to the students of the tea community. Mentioning the benefits the state government has provided to other sections of the society, Sarma said several steps have been taken to make women financially self-reliant.

He said the beneficiaries received Rs 830 when the Orunodoi scheme was launched, adding that the amount of the scheme has since been increased to Rs 1,000 and later to Rs 1,250. According to the Chief Minister, the financial assistance for the scheme will be increased to Rs 1,400 this year. The tea gardens where these model schools were inaugurated include Arun Tea Garden in Dhekiajuli, Adabari and Sonabeel tea gardens in Rangapara, Kettla and Jingia tea gardens in Behali, and Pabhoi tea garden in the Biswanath constituency of Sontipur district.

The Chief Minister also had a midday meal with the students of Adabari Tea Garden Model School. While interacting with the students, he said a skill development centre will be set up in the school to benefit the students as well as women of the area.