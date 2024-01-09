Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Engages With Students In Career Counselling Session

ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in an enriching career counselling session with students at Sertalin Auditorium Hall, emphasizing the pivotal role individuals play in shaping the socio-cultural-academic landscape of society.

Legacy of contribution

During the session, Chief Minister Sarma stressed that the students' contributions would serve as their lasting legacy, making them memorable figures in the annals of society. Drawing inspiration from President Droupadi Murmu, he showcased how resilience and commitment could propel someone from an interior locality to the highest constitutional post in the country.

In an exciting revelation, Sarma informed the students about the upcoming visit of President Murmu to Diphu on January 17, providing a unique opportunity for the students to witness and engage with the esteemed leader.

Reflecting on the profound impact of iconic figures like Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister highlighted the rarity of individuals who manage to imprint their significance on society. He encouraged students to aspire to leave a lasting mark. Urging students to contemplate the purpose of their existence, Sarma emphasized the importance of aligning with their inner selves to recognize their true worth.

Parental blessings and decision-making

Acknowledging the pivotal role of parents in shaping destinies, Sarma highlighted the blessings that accompany those who strive to fulfill their parents' aspirations. He emphasized the art of decision-making, urging students to engage in thoughtful discussions with their parents.

Recognizing the indispensable role of technology in contemporary life, the Chief Minister advised students to embrace and master technological advancements, including AI and machine learning. He encouraged them to explore the practical applications of modern technologies. Turning attention to the environment, Sarma called on students to be conscientious stewards of Karbi Anglong's natural resources, urging commitment to their protection and preservation.

In concluding remarks, the Chief Minister recommended multilingual proficiency, suggesting that students in Karbi Anglong learn Assamese, Hindi, and English, in addition to their mother tongue. He also informed them about cultural events, Sanskritik Maharan, and Khel Mahasangram. The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Nomal Momin, MP Haren Sing Bey, Minister Jogen Mohan, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, and MLA Bidya Sing Englang.

