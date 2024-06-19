Assam CEE Result 2024 To Be Out Soon: Check Time, Rank Card, Direct Link Here

Freepik Image

The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) is expected to announce the results of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) today, June 19. Once declared, students can check the results on the official website at astu.ac.in. The Assam CEE took place on June 2.

To access and download the Assam CEE 2024 result, applicants will need to use the system-generated application numbers and passwords. The Assam CEE is conducted for admission to BTech programs in the state's institutes.

Candidates will need to download their Assam CEE 2024 rank cards, as they will be required during counseling. The rank is determined based on the total marks obtained in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Cabinet Minister for Higher Education Ranoj Pegu confirmed this information through his social media account. The link to download the Assam CEE scorecard will be active around 3 PM today.

X

The Assam CEE Result 2024 and the merit list of eligible students for the counselling process will be available on the official website. Qualified candidates should fill out the application form, choose their preferred courses and colleges, and pay the counselling fee.

To obtain the Assam CEE rank card:

Students can visit the official website astu.ac.in.

Click on the 'Assam CEE Result 2024' link and log in using your credentials (such as application number and password).

The CEE results will be displayed on the screen.

Click the download option to save the rank card to your device.