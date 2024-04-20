Assam Board HSLC Class 10 Results Declared! Check Toppers Here

Representational Pic

The results for the Assam Class 10 board exams has been released on April 20, 2024. The exam was conducted from February 16, 2024. The exam concluded on March 4, 2024. The students who took the exam can now check their respective results on the Assam board’s official website at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Check your result thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

The board has also released the list of toppers. This year, the topper in the Assam Class 10 results is Anurag Doloi, who scored 593 marks out of 600. Following behind, the second topper is Jharna Saikia scoring 590 marks, Manash Saikia on the third position scoring 588 marks.

The examination was conducted in 2 separate shifts. The first shift timings were from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift timings were from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.