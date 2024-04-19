APSCHE Revises Exam Dates For AP EAPCET Exam 2024; Check New Dates Here

Representative Image

The Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), which was supposed to be conducted on May 18, 2024, has been rescheduled to May 23, 2024. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently announced this change in the exam schedule.

According to the previous schedule, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 13 to May 19, 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the said exam can check the updated exam timetable on the board's official website, i.e., cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application for the above-mentioned exam is April 30, 2024, with a fee of ₹500. Candidates also have the option to apply for the exam after the deadline by paying a late fee of ₹1000 by May 5, 2024. Every candidate is required to an application fee. Candidates can apply for the exam via the official website by following the steps below.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on the provided link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click 'Submit'.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

The admit card for the exam will be released by the board in May 2024. Applicants will be able to download the admit card from the official website itself. In order to appear for the said exam, every candidate must have a valid admit card. Candidates who do not have an admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The exam will held in 2 shifts. The first shift timings will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00, and the second shift timing will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The exam will be conducted online in CBT mode.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the exam.