 As Odisha rejects UDISE+ findings on state's dropout rates, Education Ministry comes to report's defence
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAs Odisha rejects UDISE+ findings on state's dropout rates, Education Ministry comes to report's defence

As Odisha rejects UDISE+ findings on state's dropout rates, Education Ministry comes to report's defence

Odisha government claimed the report by UDISE+ on increasing dropout rates in the state to be 'unreliable and trustworthy'.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

New Delhi: After Odisha's Ministry of School and Mass Education denied Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE +) findings on the state's dropout rate of 27.3%, the Ministry of Education came to the report's defence.

The Odisha Ministry had remarked that the report is not reliable and trustworthy after the data collected by UDISE + showed that there's a decline in upper primary students with 20.72 lakh and 12.46 lakh students in secondary school, in 2021, compared to 21.42 lakhs and 13.25 lakhs respectively in the previous year before that.

According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau, the data for the report was compiled by schools across Odisha, which then went through a three-stage verification process - local level, district level, and state level. The state project director at the state level further verifies the data.

"UDISE+ data clearly reflects that enrolment and students transiting from Class 8 to 9, Class 9 to 10, Class 10 to 11 and Class 11 to 12 have declined indicating a large number of students are dropping out at the transition of upper primary to secondary level and subsequently to higher secondary level," said the statement by PIB.

Read Also
Odisha: Student found hanging in Berhampur University's hostel room
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harvard officially adds caste to its new anti-discrimination policy; rules to be effective from...

Harvard officially adds caste to its new anti-discrimination policy; rules to be effective from...

Delhi: Class 5 student allegedly raped by 54-year-old peon; associates yet to be nabbed by police

Delhi: Class 5 student allegedly raped by 54-year-old peon; associates yet to be nabbed by police

As Odisha rejects UDISE+ findings on state's dropout rates, Education Ministry comes to report's...

As Odisha rejects UDISE+ findings on state's dropout rates, Education Ministry comes to report's...

WATCH: Jharkhand students protest in Ranchi; Police disperses crowd

WATCH: Jharkhand students protest in Ranchi; Police disperses crowd

QS Subject Rankings 2023: Apart from IIT-Bombay, these six Maharashtra institutes also figure in the...

QS Subject Rankings 2023: Apart from IIT-Bombay, these six Maharashtra institutes also figure in the...