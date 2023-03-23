As Odisha rejects UDISE+ findings on state's dropout rates, Education Ministry comes to report's defence

Representational image |

New Delhi: After Odisha's Ministry of School and Mass Education denied Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE +) findings on the state's dropout rate of 27.3%, the Ministry of Education came to the report's defence.

The Odisha Ministry had remarked that the report is not reliable and trustworthy after the data collected by UDISE + showed that there's a decline in upper primary students with 20.72 lakh and 12.46 lakh students in secondary school, in 2021, compared to 21.42 lakhs and 13.25 lakhs respectively in the previous year before that.

According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau, the data for the report was compiled by schools across Odisha, which then went through a three-stage verification process - local level, district level, and state level. The state project director at the state level further verifies the data.

"UDISE+ data clearly reflects that enrolment and students transiting from Class 8 to 9, Class 9 to 10, Class 10 to 11 and Class 11 to 12 have declined indicating a large number of students are dropping out at the transition of upper primary to secondary level and subsequently to higher secondary level," said the statement by PIB.