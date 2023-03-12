e-Paper Get App
Odisha: Student found hanging in Berhampur University's hostel room

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Student at Berhampur University was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room. | Representative Image

Berhampur (Odisha): A 22-year-old postgraduate student at Berhampur University was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on the institute’s campus on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Tarini Prasad Biswal, was a student of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management (IR&PM) Department and a resident of Tirtola in Jagatsinghpur district, a police officer said.

“Biswal was alone in his room in new gents hostel as his roommate had gone to his native village. Some students saw the man hanging from the ceiling, through the window of his room and informed the warden,” Gopalpur police station in-charge Sarada Prasan Das said.

Police officer also said that a case has been registered in the police station and his family is informed.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but the reason for it is not yet known, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

