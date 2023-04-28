As JEE Main 2023 results near, video of ‘ugly fight’ between students at reputed coaching institute goes viral

A screengrab from the viral video | Twitter/@gharkekalesh

In a video that has gone viral on social media, students from a reputed coaching institute are seen to be getting into a fierce argument with abuses being hurled at each other.

The video, which has received over 250k views, on Twitter shows two students hurling expletives and trying to throw water bottles at each other.

The students' action also leads to a female student getting hurt which makes her yell at one of them. The video shows a faculty member entering the classroom to break up the fight.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fight comes just days ahead of the announcement of the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Mains examination Session 2 results, which had over 9.4 lakh registered applicants for April 2023 session.

Though the results are expected to be released anytime soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, there has been no official update from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the announcement of the date.

The NTA released the final answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in and has eliminated 11 questions from the same as suggested by students, faculty members, and other stakeholders.

The JEE Mains exams were held across 330 cities across India on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Students should click on ‘JEE Main Session 2 result’ available on homepage.

Step 3: Students can access a login page that will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can put in the required credentials to access the results.

Step 5: The JEE Main 2023 result for Session 2 will be available on the screen.

Read Also JEE Main 2023: Nellore native emerges as Andhra Pradesh topper after scoring a perfect 100