JEE Main 2023: Nellore native emerges as Andhra Pradesh topper after scoring a perfect 100

Representational Image | PTI

P Lohit Aditya Sahai has scored a perfect 300 out of 300 in JEE Mains Session 2 exam to emerge as one of the toppers out of the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The student, who hails from Nellore, will now be appearing for the JEE Advanced exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the official JEE Main Session 2 results with the same expected to be done today or someday this week at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main exam was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023

NTA released the final answer key on April 24, which is available on the official JEE website, and removed 11 questions following objections against the provisional answer key by students, faculty, etc.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was held across 330 centres across India with over 9.4 lakh applicants registering for the exam in April.

JEE Main 2023 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Students can visit ‘JEE Main Session 2 result’ available on homepage.

Step 3: A login page will appear on screen.

Step 4: Candidates can enter the required credentials to access the results.

Step 5: The JEE Main 2023 result for Session 2 will be available on the screen.

Candidates should be informed that the final answer key will be used to determine the results. The cut-off categories and results will both be made public.

Though students with Indian passports cannot register for JEE Advanced as of now, those who are under OCI or PIO categories can register for the same as they didn’t appear on for JEE Main 2022.

JEE Advanced registration for Indian students will begin on April 30 10 AM and conclude on May 7 5 PM. Registered candidates have to pay fees by May 8 and the exam will be held on June 4 in Computer Based Test mode.