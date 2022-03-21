Arya group of colleges delivers higher educational breakthroughs through value expansion

March 21: Arya group of colleges is one of the most reputable and renowned colleges across Rajasthan. It was established by Late Er. Shri T.K. Agarwal under the patronage of All India Arya Samajis Society of Higher & Technology Education in 1999. The sprawling campus is spread across 25 acres and is known for its ultra-modern infrastructure.

In just over two decades, the Arya group of colleges has made its name synonymous with academic excellence. The campus is also home to innovation, research, and creation. They have an excellent track record of placements, with over 75% in top companies.

The group has five colleges offering courses in varied disciplines across different locations.

Arya Institute of Engineering & Technology (AIET) is one of the top private engineering colleges in Rajasthan. The college was established in 2005. AIET has an excellent student-teacher ratio. There are skilled faculties who guide the students throughout their course. The teachers help prepare industry-ready engineers who will contribute to the country's development and have been instrumental in making AIET a premium private engineering college in the state.

The college offers a B Tech degree in all major streams. In addition to that, AIET is one of the first in the state of Rajasthan to offer a B.Tech degree in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science. Also, AIET offers an M Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering.

Arya Institute of Engineering Technology and Management (AIETM) produces skilled engineers. In recent years, there has been a lot of focus on the employability of engineers. AIETM has produced engineers who have helped bridge the gap between colleges and industries. The place is a hub to foster academic excellence, innovation, and a conducive learning environment. This is the reason why some of the biggest names in the industries are the most prominent recruiters in the institute. The excellence of AIETM has been further consolidated by several awards and recognitions of national and international importance.

Arya College of Engineering & Research Center (ACERC) was started with a vision to create a research center and researchers who will pioneer the country's growth. ACERC has achieved that and much more by producing engineers ready to face future challenges and innovate to overcome those challenges. ACERC offers a B Tech degree in all the major disciplines. In addition to that, it is one of the few colleges in the state to provide a B Tech degree in Computer Science and Design.

Arya College of Pharmacy (ACP) is one of the oldest pharmacy colleges in the city of Jaipur. It was established in 2004 with a vision to produce competent professionals in the pharmaceutical field. ACP is a philanthropic organization dedicated to serving humanity. It is affiliated with Rajasthan University of Health Science (RUHS). The college has an ultra-modern infrastructure, highly trained faculties, and an enviable placement record.

Arya Perfect Graduate College or Arya PG College was established in 2016. The college's vision was to pioneer higher education in the country by providing an affordable, world-class education for all. Arya PG College offers undergraduate courses in all three streams, namely, Science, Commerce, and Arts. Although the college only offers regular courses, the facilities in the college are at par with professional courses. Arya PG College also provides extra classes for competitive exams in reasoning, General Knowledge, and English.

Arya Group of Colleges is setting new standards for private colleges in the country. The pursuit of the group for academic excellence in both professional and regular courses is commendable. The fantastic placement record of the group is a testimonial to industry-ready professionals being produced in their colleges.

Join the Arya Group of Colleges to soar high in your career!

