Arvind Kejriwal suggests Centre should modernise all govt. schools in one go |

On Monday, after PM Narendra Modi announced development of 14,500 schools, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Centre should modernise all government schools across India instead of doing it in instalment. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal said that quality and free education for each child should have got full attention in 1947 itself.

The Prime Minister on Monday announced PM-SHRI Yojana to develop 14,500 schools as model schools that will be equipped with modern infrastructure, including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, and sports facilities.

PM Modi, who announced the scheme on the occasion of Teachers' Day, said the schools developed under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy.

Later, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Quality and free education for each Indian child should have received our full attention in 1947 itself. We have lost 75 yrs. Now, rather than doing it in instalments, we should take all state governments along and invest to modernise all govt schools across India. We should attempt to complete it in five years." The centrally sponsored scheme will be implemented by strengthening existing schools selected from amongst those managed by the Central government, states, Union Territories and local bodies.

Read Also Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi model schools scheme in Tamil Nadu with CM Stalin