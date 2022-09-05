Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi model schools scheme in Tamil Nadu with CM Stalin

Twitter/ @mkstalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday shared the dais with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai to launch a social welfare scheme and inaugurate Delhi-type model schools in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin, also president of the DMK, an ally of the Congress, was inspired by the AAP Government’s model government schools during a visit to the national capital some months ago. He was given a tour of the schools by Kejriwal and decided to build similar schools in Tamil Nadu.

The two politicians exhibited mutual warmth at the function. Recalling Stalin’s visit to Delhi, Kejriwal said, “I was very surprised because in our country we rarely see Chief Ministers going to each other’s States and see the schools or hospitals. The time of politicians is spent the most in politics and very little time is spent on development.”

On Tamil Nadu emulating the Delhi schools, he said, “I was sure he (Stalin) will do it. I thought it might take about two to three years. I am pleasantly surprised that you did it within six months.”

Incidentally, Kejriwal had inaugurated actor Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Stalin launched the ‘Pudumai Penn’ scheme in which girl students, who study in Government schools from class V to XII, will receive monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 to complete their graduation or diploma course.

Kejriwal hailed it as a revolutionary scheme. The Delhi Chief Minister also inaugurated 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools established by the Tamil Nadu Government.

