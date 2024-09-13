Arunachal APSSB Hiring 300+ For Constable, Driver, & Various Posts—Deadline October 3; Apply Now

File

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is now accepting online applications for the Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2024 from eligible candidates. Only online applications will be accepted, and any applications received through other modes will be rejected.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in till October 3, 2024.

The tentative date of the written examination is December 8, 2024, and the PET/PST date is January 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 309 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates, and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempt from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for Constable, Driver and other posts 2024

Visit the official website appsb.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab

Click on the application link against Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2024

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Candidates should also take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.