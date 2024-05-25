APSET Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test Results Released At apset.net.in

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test Results Released At apset.net.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

APSET Results 2024: The results of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) for 2024 have been released. The results have been made available to the students on the official website at apset.net.in. The candidates can now check and download their results for the APSET 2024.

Another website to check the APSET 2024 results is andhrauniversity.edu.in. The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024. A total of 30448 candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

The candidates have to secure a minimum of 40% marks (two papers put together) for candidates belonging to the General category and at least 35% marks (two papers put together) for candidates belonging to reserved categories to clear the exam. These candidates will be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer.

Steps To Check The APSET 2024 Results

Step 1: Go to the official website at apset.net.in.

Step 2: Look for the APSET 2024 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the given link.

Step 4: A PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Check your result using the roll no.

Step 6: Now, save and download the result for future use.

Step 8: Take a printout of the result.

Additional Details

Candidates should note that 6% of the candidates who appear in all three papers will be declared qualified for eligibility for Assistant Professor/Lecturer. These 6% candidates will be distributed among various categories according to the reservation policy of the concerned State Government.

As per the reservation policy of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the percentage allocation of reservations is as follows:

- BC-A (7%)

- BC-B (10%)

- BC-C (1%)

- BC-D (7%)

- BC-E (4%)

- SC (15%)

- ST (6%)

A total of 33.33% is reserved for women in each category, and 4% is reserved for PWD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates. Candidates can visit the official website for more information for the said exam.