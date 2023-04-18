APSCHE to end registration process for AP ICET 2023 tomorrow; apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

APSCHE to end registration process for AP ICET 2023 | Representational pic

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will end the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP ICET-2023) tomorrow, April 19. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. However, candidates can submit their applications by May 17 with a late fee.

The AP ICET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 24 and May 25. The examination will be held in two shifts from 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM & 03.00 PM to 5.30 PM. The answer key will be released on May 26.

Candidates who fail to register for AP ICET 2023 before or on the last date will have to pay additional charges later. Moreover, the late fees will keep on increasing with the increase in deadlines.

Applicants will be able to make corrections to their application forms between May 16 and 17, 2023. Moreover, the hall ticket for the exam will be live from May 20, 2023, onwards.

Direct link to apply

Steps to apply for AP ICET 2023

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process

Fill in the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference