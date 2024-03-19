APSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released For Download And Objections

Representative Image

The Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (APSC Prelims 2023) was administered by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Tuesday. Following the exam, the tentative answer key was made available. The General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 keys are now available for download at apsc.nic.in, allowing candidates to verify that their solutions to the test questions are correct.

The commission will use the Combined Competitive Examination, 2023, to fill 235 positions in several state government ministries. The Main written exam and the Interview (Personality Test) round are the next two steps in the selection process.

Additionally, via the claim link on its official website, the commission has encouraged candidates to voice any complaints they may have to the preliminary answer keys together with any supporting documents or papers, etc. March 23 is the deadline for submitting objections.



The commission has stated that correction requests without supporting documents will not be taken into consideration. Any references to websites or unclear papers will not be accepted. Additionally, the commission has specified that any petitions regarding claims or protests against the answer key, whether submitted via email or paper copy, will not be considered.



How to check the 2023 APSC Prelim answer key?

Go to apsc.nic.in, the official website.

Open the CCE Prelims 2023 GS Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Key Links.

Download PDFs, then review the solutions.

Click the objection tab to send a feedback message.

The Mains test is expected to take place in June or July; the precise date will be revealed later.

Two sessions of the APPSC CCE Prelims examination took place. The General Studies Papers 1 and 2 were held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., respectively. Each paper carries a total of 200 marks.