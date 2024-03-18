 TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu

The release of the provisional answer key was on March 13, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu | Representative Image

Anna University, Chennai, will release the final answer key for TANCET 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2024 exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2024 examination was carried out on March 9, 2024, by Anna University. TANCET is a state-level test that selects candidates for MCA and MBA programs offered by different departments of Anna University and other higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu.

The release of the provisional answer key was on March 13, 2024. After the final answer key is out, it is expected that Anna University will soon announce the results of TANCET 2024.

Read Also
NEET MDS 2024: National Entrance Test For Dental Surgery Today, Check Exam Pattern
article-image

After the announcement of the results, applicants will have the option to access their TANCET 2024 scorecards by logging into the official website. To secure admission through TANCET 2024, candidates must achieve a minimum cutoff score that may differ based on their category and preferred college.

Steps to Check TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Navigate to the link labeled 'Check Final Answer Keys' on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, such as username and password.

The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key for your reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

SSB Odisha Accepting Applications For 1,061 PGT Vacancies: Apply Now At ssbodisha.ac.in

SSB Odisha Accepting Applications For 1,061 PGT Vacancies: Apply Now At ssbodisha.ac.in

TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu

International Students Attacked For Offering Namaz At Gujarat University: Civil Society Demands...

International Students Attacked For Offering Namaz At Gujarat University: Civil Society Demands...

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card For March 22 Out At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card For March 22 Out At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in