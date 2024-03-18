TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu | Representative Image

Anna University, Chennai, will release the final answer key for TANCET 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2024 exam can check and download the answer key from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2024 examination was carried out on March 9, 2024, by Anna University. TANCET is a state-level test that selects candidates for MCA and MBA programs offered by different departments of Anna University and other higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu.

The release of the provisional answer key was on March 13, 2024. After the final answer key is out, it is expected that Anna University will soon announce the results of TANCET 2024.

After the announcement of the results, applicants will have the option to access their TANCET 2024 scorecards by logging into the official website. To secure admission through TANCET 2024, candidates must achieve a minimum cutoff score that may differ based on their category and preferred college.

Steps to Check TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Navigate to the link labeled 'Check Final Answer Keys' on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, such as username and password.

The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key for your reference.