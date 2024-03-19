 APSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released, Check General Studies Paper 1 And 2 On apsc.nic.in
Check the provisional answer key for APSC Prelims 2023 on apsc.nic.in. The deadline for submitting objections is March 23, 2024. Learn how to check the answer key and apply now for 1,061 PGT vacancies.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the APSC Prelims 2023, which took place on March 19. Candidates can now view the answer keys for General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 on the official website- apsc.nic.in.

The APSC's objective is to occupy 235 open positions in different state government departments by means of the Combined Competitive Examination in 2023. The APSC CCE Prelims exam took place in two separate sessions.

The deadline for submitting objections is March 23, 2024. Applicants are advised to review the answer keys and express any doubts they may have, along with relevant evidence. If they have any objections, they should submit them through the claim link provided on the official website.

The APSC has stated that individuals must provide supporting documents when requesting a correction of the answer key. Claims made without identifying the sources will not be considered. Additionally, petitions sent via email or physical copies will not be taken into consideration.

article-image

Steps To Check APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the website.

Step 3: The answer key will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Check all answers and details thoroughly.

Step 5: Save and download for future reference.

Candidates are recommended to thoroughly examine the answer keys and submit any concerns within the designated time period to guarantee precision in the assessment procedure.

