APSC Junior Engineer Exam Postponed Due To Unfavourable Weather, Check Latest Update | Representative Image

On May 30, 2024, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) issued a brief notice announcing the postponing of the Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical programme. The state will host the screening exam for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) positions on June 02, 2024.

The postponement notification is available for download on the APSC's official website, https://apsc.nic.in, for all candidates who are required to participate in the screening exam round for these positions.

The APSC announcement read, "This is for information to all concerned that the Screening Test (OMR Based) scheduled for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/ Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department (Advt. No. 29/2023, dated 31/10/20231 on O2-06-2O24 (Sunday) is hereby postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions prevailing in Barak Valley region of Assam causing disruption in connectivity."

Click on the link to view the official notice.

How to download official notice?

-Go to https://apsc.nic.in, the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) official website.

-Open the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) homepage and click on the notification on the postponement of the screening test (OMR Based) for the position of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) (Advt. No. 29/2023 dtd. 31-10-2023).

-On the main page, you will find the necessary delay notification PDF.

-Save it to your computer for later use.

