 APSC CEE Prelims Answer Key 2025: Raise Objection Till Tomorrow At apsc.nic.in; Details Here
APSC CEE Prelims 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission will close the deadline for submitting objections to the tentative answer key for the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
APSC CEE Prelims Answer Key 2025 | Canva

APSC CEE Prelims 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission will close the deadline for submitting objections to the tentative answer key for the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2025. Aspirants can challenge the answer key on the official website, apsc.nic.in.

The APSC's official notice reads, "Candidates are requested to visit the website and submit the correct answer as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers, etc. to substantiate the claim in the link provided in the official website on or before 13-06-2025 for taking necessary action from this end."

"No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. The link will be available from tomorrow on 09/06/2025," the notice states further.

APSC CEE Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To contest the answer key, candidates can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the objections against APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2025 link to submit the objections, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials such as Advertisement Number, post name, roll number, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha code, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, check the APSC CEE Prelims Answer Key 2025 and raise the objection by submitting the necessary documents.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to raise the objections

APSC CEE Prelims 2025: Exam details

Particularly, the APSC Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025 took place on June 8, 2025. There were two papers in the preliminary round: general studies paper 1 and general studies paper 2. Both papers carried 200 points each.

APSC CEE Prelims 2025: Selection process

Applicants who pass the exam will be able to take the main examination (written test and interview/personality test).

