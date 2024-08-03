APSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Exam TOMORROW; Check Admit Card, Timing, And More!

Notification | APSC

APSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Exam 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold a recruitment examination for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) position tomorrow, August 4, 2024. There will be two exam sessions held at different locations around the state. There will be two sessions: one from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and one from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Paper I and Paper II are the two exams that make up the test, which will be administered in pen and paper style.

Screening Process

The screening exam consists of two papers:



- Mechanical Engineering is the subject of Paper I's questions.



- In Paper II, there are questions on broad studies and general English.



Applicants are also advised that Paper II will examine their general studies and English language competence, while Paper I will evaluate their understanding of mechanical engineering.

Admit Card Details

For the aforementioned exam, the APSC published the admission cards on July 19, 2024. Applicants who successfully applied for the position of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates can also click here to download the admit card directly.

The admit card includes the following information: the candidate's name, roll number, enrolment number, test name, examination centre location, instructions for the test day, date, and time.

Exam Guidelines

The candidates appearing for the exam are advised to reach their exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. In the examination hall, candidates must not carry any expensive items, electronic gadgets, food/drinks, earphones, notes, books, etc.

It is suggested that the candidate carry a ball point pen along with a transparent water bottle to the exam centre. It is also important to maintain silence nd follow disciplinary guidelines during the examination.