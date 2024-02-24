APSC Announces Timetable for 2023 Combined Competitive Exam; Exam On March 18

The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I exam is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the General Studies-II exam will take place from 2:00 PM to 04:00 PM. | Representative image

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the timetable for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on its official website, apsc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on March 18.

The Assam APSC CCE General Studies-I exam is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the General Studies-II exam will take place from 2:00 PM to 04:00 PM. To access the APSC CCE Prelims Exam Schedule 2023, individuals can visit the official website at https://www.apsc.nic.in.

According to the official announcement from APSC, the roster of candidates, including their roll numbers and e-admission certificates, will be posted on the Commission's website on February 26 and February 27. It should be noted that e-admission certificates will not be sent out individually by mail.

The commission recently decided to delay the APSC CCE prelims 2023 exam.

Read Also UP Police Recruitment Exam Cancelled; New Exam Ordered In 6 Months

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will advance to the APSC CCE Main exam 2024, which will establish the ultimate merit list. The minimum passing percentage for the preliminary exam is designated at 33%.

Additionally, candidates with physical disabilities (PwBD) who have registered for the APSC CCE preliminary exam under designated categories like blindness (VI), locomotor disability (both arm affected-BA), and cerebral palsy, and who require a scribe, are required to submit a formal request to the commission by February 29 during office hours. This request should include their name, roll number, and application ID. PwBD candidates who are making their own arrangements should also notify the commission by the same deadline.