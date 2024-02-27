APPSC Group 2 Prelims 2023 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open | Representative image

The group 2 preliminary exam 2023 solution key has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today, February 27. Candidates have until today, February 29, to contest the preliminary answer key.



According to the official statement, the response sheet will be voided without prior notice in any situation where it is not indicated the test booklet series at Part C on side I of the answer sheet, or if a candidate has marked it in a manner that creates a discrepancy in identifying the correct test booklet series. The official statement specifies that no communication will be considered on this issue.

How to raise objections?

Applicants who took the test can visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in to view and get the answer key.

Go to psc.ap.gov.in, the APPSC's official website.

From the home page, select the link for the APPSC Group 2 Prelims Provisional Answer Key 2023.

The answer key will be shown on the screen in a PDF file.

Review and save the page for future reference.

Choose the question you wish to contest in order to raise an objection.

Submit the required documents and make the payment.

Send it in. The acknowledgment page can be downloaded and saved for later use.

On February 25, the exam was held from 10.30 am to 1 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the commission is holding the exam to fill 897 vacancies in total. 331 of the openings are for executive roles, while 566 are for non-executive roles. Starting on December 21, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024, was the registration period.

The preliminary written test on general studies and mental capacity was administered by APPSC. This year, the commission included social science as a new subject. Each portion of the exam has 30 marks, for a total of 150 marks. The screening test is an objective examination that is administered offline using an OMR-based format. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to the main one. Based on their performance in the primary written exam, candidates will be selected for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) short list.