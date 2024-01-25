APPSC Extends Registration Deadline For Group 1 Recruitment 2024, Know Full Details

Representational Image |

The registration date for group 1 recruitment in 2024 has been extended by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Candidates who meet the requirements may now finish the registration process through January 28. Interested candidates may register on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, for the APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2024.

The preliminary examination for APPSC Group 1 is set to take place on March 17.

81 vacancies available

The purpose of the APPSC hiring campaign is to fill 81 positions in Group 1 Services.

There are 26 vacancies for the post of Deputy Supdt. Of Police (Civil), 18 posts for Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, 9 for Deputy Collector (Executive Branch), 6 for Regional Transport Officer, 5 Deputy Registrar posts, 4 posts for the office of District Employment Officer and 3 each for Assistant Treasury Officer and District Social Welfare Officer. There is also 2 vacancies available for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and one post each for Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent, Municipal Commissioner Grade 2, District BC Welfare Officer, District Fire Officer and Deputy Supdt. Of Jails (MEN).

Application Fees

Candidates from other states and general categories will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 120 and an application processing charge of Rs 250, for a total of Rs 370 in application fees. The cost must be paid online with a credit card, debit card, or net banking payment channel. The official APPSC website can be consulted by candidates for more relevant information.