Apply Now for NLC Junior Engineer, Clerical Assistant, and Industrial Worker Positions, Deadline April 24

Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited Announces Job Openings For Junior Engineers, Clerical Assistants, And Industrial Workers |

A notification to employ qualified people for several corporate departments was recently released by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, or NLC India Limited. The company is hiring for the positions of junior engineers, clerical assistants, and industrial workers, according to the official announcement. The deadline for submitting an application is April 24; it opened on March 25.

After the written examination, the chosen candidate will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 38,000.

Eligibility Criteria



The announcement states that the company is hiring for a total of 34 open positions across several departments. There are eight junior engineer positions, seventeen clerical assistant positions, and nine industrial worker positions.

The candidate must hold a Diploma in Engineering in order to be considered for the position of Junior Engineer. Candidates must have any full-time degree to be considered for clerical assistant positions, and candidates must be Class 12 qualified with ITI to be considered for industrial worker positions.



Furthermore, the applicant may not be older than 30 to apply for any of the available positions. The date of calculation will be March 1, 2024. In the meantime, the firm relaxes the age limit for applicants who fall under the reserved group.