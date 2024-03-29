SSC JE Registration 2024: Apply Now For Junior Engineer Positions! | File Photo

SSC JE Registration 2024 was launched by the Staff Selection Commission on March 28, 2024, and is ongoing. The deadline for applications is April 18, 2024. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 application process is available to candidates via the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

The application fee payment window will end on April 19, 2024. The organization will fill 968 junior engineer positions through this recruitment effort.

Application Fees

There is a ₹100/-application fee. Candidates who are women, members of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and qualifying ex-servicemen are not required to pay the application fee. Only online payment methods, such as BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay credit or debit cards, are accepted for fee payment. Interested candidates may visit the SSC website for additional pertinent information.

SSC JE Registration 2024: Application Process

Go to ssc.gov.in to see the official SSC website.

On the main page, click the Apply online option.

Register, then sign in to your account.

After that, complete the application and pay the application cost.

Press the submit button to download the page.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important dates

SSC JE 2024 exam schedule has been announced. Candidates can find the registration and examination dates here. The application process will start on March 28 and the last date for registration is April 18 at 11 pm. The deadline for making online fee payment is April 19. Candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections in their application from April 22 to 23 until 11 pm. The SSC JE paper 1 exam will be conducted from June 4 to 6. The date for the SSC JE paper 2 exam will be announced later.