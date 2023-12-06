Apply For Konkan Railways Now, Check Full Details Here

Apply For Konkan Railways Now | Photo; Wikimedia Commons

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has made available positions for apprentices. For this, a notification has also been sent out. There are just three days remaining to apply for these positions, says the notice.

December 9 is the deadline for applications for these positions. Those who haven't applied yet can do so by going to konkanrailway.com, the company's official website. For these positions, applications are still being accepted. This recruitment procedure will fill 190 positions in total.

On the official website, candidates can complete the Konkan Railway application. The application link for these positions is live. For Konkan Railway, there is an application cost of Rs 100; however, there is no application charge for individuals who belong to the SC/ST, Women, Minority, or Economically Weaker Sections.

Age Limit

The announcement states that the applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 25 (birthdates between January 9, 1998, and January 9, 2005). For SC and ST applicants, the maximum age relaxation is three years; otherwise, it is five years.

Remuneration

The monthly remuneration for those selected for the Graduate Apprentice post would be Rs 9,000, while the monthly stipend for the Technician (Diploma) Apprentice post will be Rs 8,000.

Steps To Apply

Visit konkanrailway.com, the company's official website.

Select the Career Notification option after selecting Recruitment.

Select the Apprentice Act, 1961/1973 (Amended) Trainee Apprentice application link.

Select the online application link and enter the necessary information.

A special number will be produced after submission. Make a note of the number for your records.

Where necessary, make the necessary fee payments.

Save the application fee on your computer or print it off for future use.