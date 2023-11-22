Konkan Railway Cracks Down On Unauthorised Travellers, Collects ₹86.4 Lakh in Fines

Konkan Railway Cracks Down On Unauthorised Travelers, Collects ₹86.4 Lakh in Fines | Photo; Wikimedia Commons

In a stern move to uphold travel ethics, Konkan Railway has undertaken rigorous ticket checking drives over the past three months, August to October. The results are impressive, with a total of 14,150 unauthorised or irregular travelers being nabbed without valid tickets, facing penalties amounting to a whopping ₹86,37,820.

Money collected in fines

Breaking down the numbers, the month of August witnessed 4,484 cases of unauthorised travel, resulting in a fine collection of ₹26,67,555. September followed suit with 4,888 cases and a fine of ₹27,09,700. October rounded off the intensive drive with 4,778 cases and a substantial fine collection of ₹32,60,565.

In the wake of this crackdown, Konkan Railway issues a firm appeal to passengers, urging them to undertake their journeys with pride, dignity, and, most importantly, valid tickets. Emphasising the significance of compliance, the railway authorities have announced plans to escalate ticket checking efforts over the next three months.

"Garv se yatra karein, sammaan se yatra karein, ticket lekar abhiman se yatra karein"

Passengers are urged to embrace the values of "Garv se yatra karein, Sammaan se yatra karein, ticket lekar abhiman se yatra karein" – travel with pride, travel with respect, and travel with the dignity that comes from holding a valid ticket. Konkan Railway's commitment to ensuring a smooth and lawful travel experience remains unwavering, and passengers are encouraged to cooperate in this collective effort.