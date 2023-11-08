Passenger Comfort: Konkan Railway Launches Battery-Operated Car At Margao

The battery-operated car | The Goan Network

MARGAO: In a bid to enhance passenger comfort, the Konkan Railway on Tuesday launched battery-operated car for passengers at the Margao railway station.

Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations & Commercial), launched the battery-operated car on Tuesday on Platform No. 1 of the station. He said passengers can avail this facility at the station by contacting over mobile phone No. 9561612135. A service charge of ₹50 per head will be collected from the user. Digital payments will also be accepted, he said.

Preference given to pregnant women and the elderly

Jha told the media that passengers who are senior citizens, physically-challenged, pregnant, and medically ill will be given priority, and the service will be made available for passengers by advance booking on priority and for passengers without prior booking on ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis.

Saying that battery-operated car will operate on Platform No. 1 of the Margao railway station, Jha said the Konkan Railway will think of introducing such a facility on the remaining platforms in the future.

