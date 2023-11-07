Applications For Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarship Programme 2023-24 Open, Link Inside

The last date to apply for the programme is December 17, 2023 | representational photo

Applications for postgraduate scholarships for the year 2023-24 are now available at the official website of Reliance Foundation. Applications are open to first-year postgraduate students in nine fields of study. The last date to apply is December 17, 2023. Interested candidates can visit the official website, scholarships.reliancefoundation.org and apply for the same.

Eligibility Criteria

The first-year postgraduate students pursuing full-time courses in India in computer science, artificial intelligence, mathematics and computing, electrical or electronics engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, renewable and new energy, material science and engineering and life sciences can apply for the Reliance Foundation scholarship.

Scholarship Grant

Students will be selected through a meticulous process, including application evaluation, aptitude test and interview rounds. Only the top 100 students will be shortlisted for the scholarship and will be awarded a grant of up to Rs 6 lakh for the entire duration of study along with a holistic development programme that includes expert interactions, industry exposure and volunteering opportunities, an official statement said.

Aim of the scholarship

Through the postgraduate scholarship programme, Reliance Foundation aims to identify students who showcase qualities of excellence, leadership potential, integrity, community commitment, growth mindset and courage.

