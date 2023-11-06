University of Sheffield To Offer 75 International Undergraduate Merit Scholarships In 2024 | Official Website

According to a press release by University of Sheffield, the 75 scholarships are competitive awards worth £10,000 towards the tuition fees for each year (subject to a 60% average) for an undergraduate degree programme starting in autumn 2024. The scholarship is available for new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.

Key dates

Applications will open in late Autumn 2023.

The deadline to apply is Monday 22 April 2024 at 1.00pm (UK time).

Scholarship winners will be announced on Wednesday 15 May 2024.

If you are offered the scholarship, we’ll ask that you confirm acceptance of your scholarship and firm your offer by a fixed date.

Eligibility Criteria

Your programme must be scheduled to commence at the University of Sheffield in autumn 2024.

You must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the University of Sheffield. All undergraduate degree courses are eligible with the exceptions of Medicine (A100/A101) and Dentistry (A200).

For tuition fee purposes you must be self-funded and eligible to pay the overseas tuition fee.

You must not be a sponsored student*.

You must enter a degree programme at the University of Sheffield in programme year 1 or year 2.

For scholarship purposes all MArch programmes are considered as postgraduate taught programmes and are not eligible for this or any other undergraduate scholarship.

The University of Sheffield reserves the right to review and change scholarship provision.

Selection Criteria

This is a competitive process and not all applications will be successful. A panel of senior members of staff will select the strongest applications and will be looking for the following:

Applicant has given examples of achievements which represent excellence and initiative in educational, voluntary, or extra-curricular areas.

Applicant has shown how these achievements relate to the course they have applied for at the University of Sheffield and connected that to their future ambitions.

Applicant has a strong academic profile.

Read Also University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)