University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

CUET PG 2023: application form correction window | Representative image

The University of Lincoln has officially opened their application procedure and are accepting registrations for their Post Graduate scholarship program for the Indian students.

This scholarship program provides the Indian candidates with the facility to study to study a full-time postgraduate course against the scholarship of £4,000 during the first year of their studies. The candidates who are eligible for the scholarship can start applying for the this program for the year 2024. The last date to submit the application form for the eligible candidates is December 1, 2023.

There are various criteria a student must fulfil to be eligible for this program. The candidates wishing to apply for the scholarship must have an Indian citizenship. It is also mandatory to note that you need to either have a confirmed offer from the University of Lincoln for a full-time postgraduate program that will start in September or October 2023 or January or February 2024. The offer can be either conditional (based on certain requirements or qualifications) or unconditional (without any specific conditions).