 University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUniversity Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

The University Of Lincoln has started accepting applications for the Indian Post Graduate candidates for their scholarship program. Check all details here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
CUET PG 2023: application form correction window | Representative image

The University of Lincoln has officially opened their application procedure and are accepting registrations for their Post Graduate scholarship program for the Indian students.

This scholarship program provides the Indian candidates with the facility to study to study a full-time postgraduate course against the scholarship of £4,000 during the first year of their studies. The candidates who are eligible for the scholarship can start applying for the this program for the year 2024. The last date to submit the application form for the eligible candidates is December 1, 2023.

There are various criteria a student must fulfil to be eligible for this program. The candidates wishing to apply for the scholarship must have an Indian citizenship. It is also mandatory to note that you need to either have a confirmed offer from the University of Lincoln for a full-time postgraduate program that will start in September or October 2023 or January or February 2024. The offer can be either conditional (based on certain requirements or qualifications) or unconditional (without any specific conditions).

Read Also
Odisha: Class 10 Student Kills Self After Principal 'Seized' His Phone
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

CBSE Board Teacher Eligibility Test Schedule Revealed

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB JE Result 2023 Announced: Check Your Scores At jkssb.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

AP EAMCET 2023: Special Round Of Counselling Announced By Department Of Technical Education

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

University Of Lincoln Has Started Accepting Applications For PG Scholarship For Indian Students

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy

Remembering Ex-Education Minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray: Here's A Look At His Educational Legacy