Application Portal For New Medical Colleges Now Opened, MBBS Seat Expansion Expected

The application portal for the creation of new medical colleges and the expansion of MBBS seats in already-existing institutions across the nation's states and union territories has been reopened by the National Medical Commission. Applying is available on the official website, nmc.org.in, for interested parties. The NMC has now granted permission to colleges and institutions that were previously unable to apply for the creation of new medical colleges or the expansion of MBBS seats because there were only 100 MBBS seats available for every 10 lakh people. According to the commission, these colleges must meet additional requirements.

Application Fees and Other Details

The necessary application fee must be sent by the interested parties to the National Medical Commission's secretary. The 18% goods and services tax should be included in the fee. In an earlier circular, the commission stated that the letter of authorization would be given to interested parties in accordance with chapter 1 of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board's August 16 notification, "Guidelines for Undergraduate Courses under Establishment of New Medical Institutions, Starting of New Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses, and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023."

Following a reexamination of the 100 MBBS seat to 10 lakh population ratio in the states, the UGMEB and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have decided to implement the new guidelines beginning with the academic year 2025–2026. The new regulations stated that a letter of permission (LoP) could only be granted for the establishment of new medical colleges with an annual intake capacity of 50, 100, or 150 seats.

If the institute maintains the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for every 10 lakh people in the state, the new colleges will have a maximum of 150 MBBS seats. In addition, the NMC had mandated that hospitals be located no more than 30 minutes' drive from the medical college and have a minimum of 220 beds.

