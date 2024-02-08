AP TET 2024: Registration Opens, Apply Now for Teaching Eligibility Exam

Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) has started its online application process, inviting eligible candidates to apply through the official website, aptet.apcfss.in. Aspiring educators aiming to participate in this examination must take note of several crucial dates and application procedures. Here's a breakdown:

Important Dates:

Notification Release: February 8

Fee Payment Window: February 8 to 17

Application Submission Period: February 8 to 18

Mock Test Availability: February 19

Hall Ticket Issuance: Starting from February 23

Exam Dates: Scheduled from February 27 to March 9

Provisional Answer Key Release: March 10

Objection Window Closure: March 11

Final Answer Key Announcement: March 13

AP TET Result Declaration: March 14

Cut-off Marks:

The AP TET cut-off marks are set at 60 per cent for OC, 50 per cent for BC, and 40 per cent for SC, ST, PH, and ex-servicemen category candidates.

How to Apply for AP TET 2024:

Visit the official website: aptet.apcfss.in.

Access the designated link for fee payment.

Complete the fee transaction and log in using the provided credentials.

Fill out the application form accurately.

Upload the necessary documents as per the specifications provided.

After submission, download and retain a copy of the finalized application form.

Ensure to save a copy for future reference and correspondence.

The AP TET 2024 presents a important opportunity for individuals aspiring to join the teaching profession in Andhra Pradesh.

