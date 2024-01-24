 WBMSC TET Admit Card 2024: Download West Bengal Municipal Service Commission TET Exam Admit Card
WBMSC TET Admit Card 2024: Download West Bengal Municipal Service Commission TET Exam Admit Card

WBMSC TET Admit Card 2024: Download West Bengal Municipal Service Commission TET Exam Admit Card

Get ready for WBMSC TET Exam 2024! Download your admit card for the 7th State Level Selection Test (AT) for classes 1-8. Exam date: 28th Jan. Visit wbmsc.org for details.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The admit card for the TET Exam of the 7th State Level Selection Test (AT) has officially been released by the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission. This exam is conducted for students from Class 1 to Class 8.

The Main Examination of the 7th State Level Selection Test (A.T.) for Classes IX-X and Classes XI-XII is scheduled for March 3, 2024. The exam will take place on Sunday, with the first session from 10:30 AM to 12 noon and the second session from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. This information is for general knowledge.

It is important for the students appearing for the exam to download their respective admit cards from the official website of the West Bengal Municipal Service Commission. Their official website is mscwb.org.

In order to download the admit card, students need to go to the official website and then log in using their correct credential and provide valid details.

A detailed guide to download the admit card

Step 1 - Go to the official website.

Step 2 - Then click on the admit card link labeled 'Download Admit Card for 7th SLST(AT)-TET'.

Step 3 - Key in valid and required details.

Step 4 - The admit card will now appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Students can now download the admit card and save it for future use.

The candidates should note that the exam is set to be conducted on January 28, 2024. The exam will be conducted offline.

The opportunity to download the Admit Card will be available until January 28, 2024.

