AP SSC Results 2024 Tomorrow At bse.ap.gov.in; Check Date & Time, Passing Marks & More

The Andhra Pradesh SSC results 2024 will get declared tomorrow on April 21 at 11 am by S Suresh Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of School Education, AP. Students can check their scores on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in with their given roll number as mentioned in their admit card.

Apart from the official website, AP SSC results can be checked via SMS, and at various mobile-based applications such as the Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app.

Around six lakh candidates participated in the AP SSC exam this year. The exams were conducted from March 18 to 31 in one shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Go to the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP SSC result 2024 link on the homepage of the website after the result declaration

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print a copy of the result for future use

Students can check their results via SMS by typing SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352 or 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

Out of 100 marks per subject, a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D or 33 per cent to pass. After the declaration of the SSC results, the re-evaluation process will begin. Those not satisfied with their scores can get their answer sheets rechecked. They will have to submit an application form along with an essential fee. If the marks are changed or increased, a revised mark sheet will be handed to the students.