UGC NET June 2024 Application Form Released, Apply By May 10

Representative Image

The application link for the June 2024 session of the UGC NET exam has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates interested in appearing for the UGC NET 2024 exam must submit their application on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To apply for the UGC NET June 2024 exam, candidates can submit the application form online by May 10. Before beginning the registration process, it is recommended that applicants carefully review the eligibility criteria. The application fee for UGC NET 2024 is Rs 1,150 for general candidates, Rs 600 for General-Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL), and Rs 325 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and transgenders.

The exam will be conducted online and on June 16, 2024.

How to fill the application form?

the candidate can visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on "Application for UGC NET June 2024."

A new tab will open for UGC NET registration or login.

Complete the registration by entering your basic details.

Next, fill out the UGC NET application form.

Upload the required documents in the specified format and size.

Pay the application fee.

Save the receipt of the application fee for future reference.

Download the confirmation page of the UGC NET 2024 application form.

Specifications for scanned photo and signature:

Photograph: JPG/JPEG format, size between 10-200 KB, dimension 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm.

Signature: JPG/JPEG format, size between 4 KB - 30 KB, dimension 3.5 cm X 1.5 cm.

NTA will open the coorection window for UGC NET application from May 13 which applicants can use until May 15. If anyone comes across difficulties while applying for UGC NET June 2024, they can seek assistance from the helpline number or email address provided in the notification.