 AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 Out at bieap.apcfss.in
Download your AP SSC Hall Ticket 2024 from the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Check the exam schedule, marking system, and step-by-step guide to download the admit card.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) has announced the release of hall tickets for the upcoming AP SSC exams 2024. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Class 10 board exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, starting today.

Date and Time:

The AP SSC 2024 exams are scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 31.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Marking System:

The board examinations will adhere to a six-paper pattern, with each paper carrying a maximum of 100 marks.

Subjects include 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Studies.

For the first language, there are two papers, with the composite Paper 1 assessed for 70 marks and Paper 2 for 30 marks.

Downloading the Hall Ticket:

To download the AP SSC 2024 hall ticket, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

Look for the AP SSC hall tickets 2024 link on the homepage and click on it.

Enter the required information, such as date of birth and application number, and submit.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

Download, save, and take a printout for future reference.

Important Reminder:

Candidates must carry their AP SSC 2024 hall tickets along with their ID cards to the examination center. Without these, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.

