AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Today Soon, Check Last 5 Years Pass Percentages

Representational image

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce the AP SSC Result 2024 (Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result) soon. This year, around 6.3 lakhs students appeared for the Class 10 examination, which was held from March 18 to March 30. Once the results are released, all candidates who have taken the exam this year can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Here are the pass percentages of the last five years:

Last year, the AP SSC Result was announced on May 6 on the official website, along with the pass percentages. The overall pass rate for AP SSC Result last year stood at 72.26 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 75.38 per cent, while 69.27 per cent boys cleared the exam in 2023.

In 2022, the overall passing rate for AP SSC Result was 67.26 per cent. Around 4,14,281 students out of 6,15,908 who appeared for the exams managed to pass. Girls outshined boys with a passing percentage of 70.70 per cent, while 64.02 per cent boys passed that year.

In 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the 6.29 lakh students were declared pass, and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 100 per cent.

In 2020, all students were promoted without any exams due to the pandemic, and the overall passing percentage marked 100 per cent.

In 2019, the overall passing percentage of the AP SSC Result was 94.88 per cent, with girls slightly outshining boys at 95.09 per cent. Meanwhile, 94.68 per cent boys cleared the exams.

The candidates can check their AP SSC Results via SMS and third-party portals including Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People's First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app, apart from the official website.