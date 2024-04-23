AP SET 2024 Admit Card OUT, Check How To Download | Representative pic

The Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) 2024 admit card has been released by Andhra University Visakhapatnam. The date of the AP SET 2024 exam is set for April 28, 2024.



The candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, exam centre information, and exam instructions will all be included on the AP SET admit card 2024.

How to download the admit card for AP SET 2024?

The APSET 2020 admit card can be downloaded by candidates who completed the application form by going to the official website, apset.net.in. The AP SET admit card 2024 may only be downloaded by candidates using their login information, which includes their date of birth and email address or mobile number.

-Go to apset.net.in, the official website of APSET.

-To download the AP SET admission card that is flashing on the screen, click the link on the homepage.

-Enter your login information, including your birthdate and email address.

-The admit card for AP SET 2024 will show up on the screen.

-Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.



The AP SET 2024 exam is a prerequisite for hiring and promoting lecturers and assistant professors in the state's universities and degree schools. The exam, which consists of two examinations, Paper 1 and Paper 2, is a thorough assessment. Paper 1 consists of 50 questions with 100 marks, and Paper 2 has 100 questions with 200 marks. For each paper, candidates should allow three hours to prepare.