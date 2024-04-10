AP POLYCET 2024 Registration Ends Today At polycetap.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training will wrap up the registration process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2024 today, on April 10. Interested candidates can still fill out the AP POLYCET 2024 application form on the official website, polycetap.nic.in. The exam aims to offer admission into diploma-level courses provided by polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Key Dates:

The AP POLYCET 2024 exam is scheduled for April 27 at various centers across the state.

Exam Pattern Overview:

Mode: Offline

Duration: 2 hours

Type of questions: Multiple Choice Questions

Total questions: 120

Total marks: 120

Sections: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry

Marking scheme: +1 for correct answers; no negative marking.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be residents of Andhra Pradesh.

They should have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board.

Students awaiting 10th standard board exam results are also eligible.

Those who completed their Class 10 from NIOS, APOSS, or equivalent boards must have passed all subjects with at least 35% marks in each, including Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

How to apply:

Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in.

Click on 'Online Application' on the homepage.

Register and fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your application.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website frequently for latest updates.