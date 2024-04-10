APPSC Group 2 Exam Result To Be Released Soon At psc.ap.gov.in; Find Out How to Check | Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will declare the results of the Group 2 preliminary screening test on the official website psc.ap.gov.in soon.

No official date and time of APPSC Group 2 Results have been announced. The exam was held on February 25 from 10 AM to 1:30 PM.

As per the commission, around 4.8 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 4.6 lakh downloaded the admit cards and 4.04 lakh appeared for the exam. The overall attendance mark was 87.17 per cent. The exam was conducted at 1327 venues in 24 districts across Andhra Pradesh.

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in

Find an active button ‘AAPSC Group 2 Results’ on the homepage and click on it.

A new page will appear on the screen asking for your login credentials.

Fill all the required details.

Your APPSC Group 2 result will appear on the screen.

Check the scores and personal details mentioned in the result carefully.

Download the result and take a printout on an A4-Size paper for future reference.

The registration process for the exam began on December 21, 2023. The APPSC conducted the exam on General Studies and Mental Ability.

Applicants who will clear the prelims exam will be qualified to take the Mains Exam. Candidates will be selected for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) depending upon their performance in the main written test.