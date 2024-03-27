APPSC Group 2 Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to soon publish the APPSC Group 2 result 2024. As per the notification issued by the authority, the results will be declared within the next five to eight weeks after the completion of the exams, which is between March 31 and April 21, 2024. Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Exam Date and Time:

APPSC Group 2 prelims: February 25, 2024

Single Shift: 10:30 am to 1:00 pm

APPSC Group 2 Result 2024: Steps To Check

After the release of the APPSC Group-2 Results in 2024, candidates will have the opportunity to verify and obtain their results by following the steps provided below.

Visit to the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the link that reads 'APPSC website'.

You will be directed to the primary page of the APPSC.

Navigate to the 'APPSC Group 2 Result 2024' link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

APPSC 2024 Result will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result for your future reference.

Students who pass the APPSC Group 2 prelims examination will qualify for the next stage, which is the APPSC Group 2 Main examination. To obtain additional information about the recruitment process, candidates are recommended to visit the official website.