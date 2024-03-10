 APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024 Released at psc.ap.gov.in
Download your APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024 now from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Get ready for the written test on March 17, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the APPSC Group 1 services written test today, March 10, 2024. Candidates who have applied for the Group 1 posts exams can now download their admit cards from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Exam Date and Time:

The objective type screening exam for Group-I Services recruiting is scheduled for March 17, 2024.

Paper I will be held from 10 am to noon, followed by Paper II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to Download APPSC Group 1 Hall Tickets 2024:

Visit psc.ap.gov.in, the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Navigate to the homepage and select "Hall Tickets for Group-1 Services (Notification No.12/2023)."

Enter your credentials as prompted on the new page.

The Andhra Pradesh Group 1 hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Save a copy of the admit card and print it for future reference.

Important Note: 

On the day of the exam, candidates must carry their valid ID along with their Andhra Pradesh Group 1 admit card. Failure to present these documents will result in denial of entry to the examination session.

Vacancies in APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024:

The recruitment for APPSC Group 1 in 2024 offers a total of 81 vacancies across various positions.

Positions include Deputy Collector (Executive Branch) with 9 posts, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax with 18 posts, Deputy Supdt. Of Police (Civil) with 26 posts, Deputy Supdt. Of Jails (MEN) with 1 post, District Fire Officer with 1 post, Regional Transport Officer with 6 posts, among others.

Candidates are advised to review the detailed information about the available positions on the official website.

